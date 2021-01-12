Why Shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) Are Going Crazy

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) is 6.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.63 and a high of $12.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The DLPN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.02% off its average median price target of $9.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 45.29% higher than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.65, the stock is 31.82% and 34.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.51 million and changing 28.10% at the moment leaves the stock 25.16% off its SMA200. DLPN registered 11.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.5361 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.9404.

The stock witnessed a 5.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.37%, and is 7.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.28% over the week and 7.19% over the month.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) has around 159 employees, a market worth around $23.12M and $24.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 184.58% and -62.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.20%).

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $6.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.80% in year-over-year returns.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN), with 1.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.71% while institutional investors hold 9.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.68M, and float is at 4.87M with Short Float at 1.02%. Institutions hold 6.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bard Associates Inc. with over 0.33 million shares valued at $1.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.40% of the DLPN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.11 million shares valued at $0.38 million to account for 0.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citadel Advisors LLC which holds 4140.0 shares representing 0.03% and valued at over $14283.0, while Managed Account Services Inc. holds 0.03% of the shares totaling 3694.0 with a market value of $12744.0.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stanham Nicholas, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Stanham Nicholas sold 1,624 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 29 at a price of $3.22 per share for a total of $5224.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7443.0 shares.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that Famadas Nelson (Director) bought a total of 681 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $0.73 per share for $500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2669.0 shares of the DLPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 27, Famadas Nelson (Director) disposed off 5 shares at an average price of $0.87 for $4.0. The insider now directly holds 1,988 shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN).