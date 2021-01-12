Why Shares of Sonos Inc. (SONO) Are Going Crazy

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) is 9.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.58 and a high of $25.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The SONO stock was last observed hovering at around $24.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.12% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.9% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -50.18% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $25.53, the stock is 8.60% and 24.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.5 million and changing 4.59% at the moment leaves the stock 72.45% off its SMA200. SONO registered 67.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 78.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.90.

The stock witnessed a 21.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 84.87%, and is 9.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.75% over the week and 4.57% over the month.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) has around 1427 employees, a market worth around $2.94B and $1.33B in sales. Fwd P/E is 29.41. Profit margin for the company is -1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 287.99% and 0.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.40%).

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sonos Inc. (SONO) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sonos Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.87 with sales reaching $590.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -298.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.00% year-over-year.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Top Institutional Holders

296 institutions hold shares in Sonos Inc. (SONO), with 1.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.28% while institutional investors hold 66.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 112.85M, and float is at 111.48M with Short Float at 6.20%. Institutions hold 65.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.56 million shares valued at $129.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.59% of the SONO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.44 million shares valued at $82.61 million to account for 4.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd which holds 3.79 million shares representing 3.36% and valued at over $57.5 million, while Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP holds 2.98% of the shares totaling 3.36 million with a market value of $50.98 million.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Sonos Inc. (SONO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Millington Nicholas, the company’s Chief Innovation Officer. SEC filings show that Millington Nicholas sold 76,441 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 11 at a price of $25.27 per share for a total of $1.93 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Sonos Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 08 that Millington Nicholas (Chief Innovation Officer) sold a total of 4,354 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 08 and was made at $25.03 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the SONO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 07, Millington Nicholas (Chief Innovation Officer) disposed off 11,461 shares at an average price of $24.98 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 110,982 shares of Sonos Inc. (SONO).