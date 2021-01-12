Why should you buy stock in Golar LNG Limited (GLNG)?

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) is 13.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.54 and a high of $15.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The GLNG stock was last observed hovering at around $10.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.04% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.76% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -0.17% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.02, the stock is 23.89% and 29.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.82 million and changing 9.47% at the moment leaves the stock 45.48% off its SMA200. GLNG registered -24.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.86.

The stock witnessed a 18.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.72%, and is 10.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.80% over the week and 6.19% over the month.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) has around 1647 employees, a market worth around $1.23B and $459.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -56.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 164.76% and -21.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Golar LNG Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $106.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.30% in year-over-year returns.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Top Institutional Holders

200 institutions hold shares in Golar LNG Limited (GLNG), with 11.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.07% while institutional investors hold 79.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 97.90M, and float is at 93.23M with Short Float at 4.74%. Institutions hold 69.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbis Allan Gray Ltd with over 10.85 million shares valued at $65.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.09% of the GLNG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 5.47 million shares valued at $33.09 million to account for 5.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.09 million shares representing 5.20% and valued at over $30.83 million, while Luxor Capital Group, LP holds 4.81% of the shares totaling 4.71 million with a market value of $28.51 million.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) that is trading -17.08% down over the past 12 months. Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) is -51.48% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -97.51% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.31.