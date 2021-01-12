Will Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) is 50.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.48 and a high of $8.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The ALDX stock was last observed hovering at around $8.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.84% off its average median price target of $26.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.78% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 31.27% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.31, the stock is 43.31% and 48.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.44 million and changing 21.72% at the moment leaves the stock 81.96% off its SMA200. ALDX registered 65.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 113.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.69.

The stock witnessed a 42.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.87%, and is 50.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.43% over the week and 7.76% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 596.62% and 18.51% from its 52-week high.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.29.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.10% this year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) Top Institutional Holders

101 institutions hold shares in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX), with 883.16k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.28% while institutional investors hold 68.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.80M, and float is at 31.65M with Short Float at 4.70%. Institutions hold 67.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 6.29 million shares valued at $46.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.19% of the ALDX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.65 million shares valued at $12.24 million to account for 4.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Acuta Capital Partners LLC which holds 1.65 million shares representing 4.24% and valued at over $12.2 million, while Avidity Partners Management, LP holds 3.68% of the shares totaling 1.43 million with a market value of $10.6 million.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 3,200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 09 at a price of $4.25 per share for a total of $13.6 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.29 million shares.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that DOUGLAS RICHARD (Director) bought a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $2.75 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the ALDX stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) that is 220.91% higher over the past 12 months. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) is 30.06% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.38% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.51.