Will Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) is 22.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.98 and a high of $7.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The ASTC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.32% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 91.32% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.17, the stock is 15.58% and 17.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.81 million and changing 6.37% at the moment leaves the stock -7.95% off its SMA200. ASTC registered -2.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.41% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $105.33k.

The stock witnessed a 10.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.00%, and is 18.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.10% over the week and 7.06% over the month.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) has around 27 employees, a market worth around $37.54M and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 121.43% and -72.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-219.30%).

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Astrotech Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.10% this year.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in Astrotech Corporation (ASTC), with 2.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.36% while institutional investors hold 15.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.56M, and float is at 14.53M with Short Float at 0.53%. Institutions hold 13.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.29 million shares valued at $0.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.59% of the ASTC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.19 million shares valued at $0.33 million to account for 1.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 29724.0 shares representing 0.16% and valued at over $50530.0, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.09% of the shares totaling 16397.0 with a market value of $27874.0.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading -18.40% down over the past 12 months. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is -21.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.