Will Guardant Health Inc. (GH) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) is 19.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.90 and a high of $147.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The GH stock was last observed hovering at around $142.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 11.7% off its average median price target of $145.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.67% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -18.9% lower than the price target low of $130.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $154.57, the stock is 20.02% and 28.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.85 million and changing 8.19% at the moment leaves the stock 60.67% off its SMA200. GH registered 97.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 92.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $125.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $103.72.

The stock witnessed a 22.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.87%, and is 21.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.27% over the week and 4.62% over the month.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) has around 622 employees, a market worth around $14.97B and $271.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -68.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 176.51% and 4.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.10%).

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Guardant Health Inc. (GH) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Guardant Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.57 with sales reaching $76.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 32.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.00% in year-over-year returns.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Top Institutional Holders

471 institutions hold shares in Guardant Health Inc. (GH), with 7.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.76% while institutional investors hold 86.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 99.55M, and float is at 91.05M with Short Float at 3.62%. Institutions hold 79.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 14.04 million shares valued at $1.57 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.04% of the GH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.53 million shares valued at $729.59 million to account for 6.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 6.31 million shares representing 6.31% and valued at over $705.4 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.99% of the shares totaling 4.99 million with a market value of $557.31 million.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Insider Activity

A total of 113 insider transactions have happened at Guardant Health Inc. (GH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 85 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CLARK IAN T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CLARK IAN T sold 2,690 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $129.23 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4643.0 shares.

Guardant Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 28 that CLARK IAN T (Director) sold a total of 538 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 28 and was made at $135.00 per share for $72630.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4643.0 shares of the GH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, MERESMAN STANLEY J (Director) disposed off 4,954 shares at an average price of $125.44 for $0.62 million. The insider now directly holds 4,059 shares of Guardant Health Inc. (GH).