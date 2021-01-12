WTI Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Now

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI) is 12.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.07 and a high of $5.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The WTI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -30.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.61, the stock is 9.56% and 26.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.72 million and changing 6.87% at the moment leaves the stock 17.41% off its SMA200. WTI registered -52.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2961 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0899.

The stock witnessed a 12.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.81%, and is 10.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.25% over the week and 7.18% over the month.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) has around 291 employees, a market worth around $341.70M and $403.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.13. Profit margin for the company is 13.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 143.70% and -51.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.50%).

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

W&T Offshore Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.26 with sales reaching $77.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -38.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -49.20% in year-over-year returns.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Top Institutional Holders

163 institutions hold shares in W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI), with 49.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.97% while institutional investors hold 58.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 141.62M, and float is at 92.20M with Short Float at 17.27%. Institutions hold 38.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.3 million shares valued at $13.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.15% of the WTI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.32 million shares valued at $11.38 million to account for 4.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lsv Asset Management which holds 3.95 million shares representing 2.78% and valued at over $7.1 million, while Man Group PLC holds 2.32% of the shares totaling 3.29 million with a market value of $5.93 million.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KROHN TRACY W, the company’s Chairman, CEO & President. SEC filings show that KROHN TRACY W bought 190,849 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 09 at a price of $2.15 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47.58 million shares.

W&T Offshore Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 08 that KROHN TRACY W (Chairman, CEO & President) bought a total of 346,358 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 08 and was made at $2.15 per share for $0.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47.39 million shares of the WTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 07, KROHN TRACY W (Chairman, CEO & President) acquired 285,976 shares at an average price of $2.15 for $0.61 million. The insider now directly holds 47,045,101 shares of W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI).

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) that is trading -65.48% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.41% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 19.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.53.