YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) is -5.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.25 and a high of $11.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The YPF stock was last observed hovering at around $4.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $4.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.16% off the consensus price target high of $9.05 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -47.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.42, the stock is -12.58% and -6.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing -5.76% at the moment leaves the stock -9.40% off its SMA200. YPF registered -58.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.1141 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.0275.

The stock witnessed a -14.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.21%, and is -2.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.78% over the week and 4.74% over the month.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) has around 22032 employees, a market worth around $3.16B and $8.12B in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.46. Profit margin for the company is -18.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.44% and -59.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.80%).

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is a “Underweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

YPF Sociedad Anonima is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.5 with sales reaching $2.39B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -176.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -32.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -31.50% in year-over-year returns.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Top Institutional Holders

176 institutions hold shares in YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF), with 78.66k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.02% while institutional investors hold 17.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 392.53M, and float is at 172.45M with Short Float at 2.87%. Institutions hold 17.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 11.43 million shares valued at $40.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.64% of the YPF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 9.67 million shares valued at $34.52 million to account for 5.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Brandes Investment Partners L.P. which holds 8.22 million shares representing 4.77% and valued at over $29.34 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.70% of the shares totaling 6.38 million with a market value of $22.76 million.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading -27.11% down over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -32.25% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -27.47% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.52.