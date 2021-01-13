3 Notable Stocks in Focus: Owens Corning (OC), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) shares are 7.58% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.65% or $0.53 higher in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +11.94% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 8.62% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 8.41% and 8.32% over the month.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Analyst Recommendations

On December 16, 2020, Truist recommended the OC stock is a Buy, while earlier, Barclays had Downgrade the stock as an Equal-Weight on December 18, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the OC stock is a “Moderate Buy. 1 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $81.50 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $82.61. The forecasts give the Owens Corning stock a price target range of $100.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $61.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 18.5% or -33.61%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 28.80% in the current quarter to $1.36, up from the $1.13 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.53, down -3.40% from $4.54 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.72 and $1.24. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.66 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 122 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 49 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 318,431 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 181,783. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 9,404 and 6,562 in purchases and sales respectively.

SMITH DANIEL T, a SVP and Chief Growth Officer at the company, sold 14,000 shares worth $1.05 million at $75.00 per share on Oct 06. The President, Roofing had earlier sold another 3,303 OC shares valued at $0.21 million on Oct 30. The shares were sold at $64.68 per share. Schmidt Kelly (Vice President and Controller) sold 4,967 shares at $69.00 per share on Aug 25 for a total of $0.34 million while MORRIS W HOWARD, (Director) sold 2,660 shares on Aug 14 for $0.18 million with each share fetching $67.35.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) remained unchanged during prior trade and closed at the price of $1.16, after opening at $1.18. The company’s minimum price was $1.11, while it touched its highest price for the day at $1.18. Its market capitalization was $103,435,350.

Sustainability Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) is pleased to announce the Company achieved another successful quarter, with revenues totaling $24.5 million for the first nine months of 2020. SGTM recorded $5,907,155 in revenue, $422,133 in gross profits, as well as $36,140,923 in total assets for the three months ending September 30, 2020, and sitting on a strong $5,936,798 in cash and liquid investments. Revenue of $24,544,820 and a gross profit of $5,503,905 is reported for the nine months ending September 30, 2020, at SGTM.

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT), on the other hand, is trading around $14.33 with a market cap of $2.37B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.86 and spell out a less modest performance – a -3.39% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.08 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FULT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 78.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $63.25 million. This represented 64.7% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $179.16 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.38 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.37 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $29.49 million, significantly lower than the $43.53 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $10.94 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 8 times at Fulton Financial Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 149,029 shares. Insider sales totaled 19,919 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.45M shares after the latest sales, with 2.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.90% with a share float percentage of 160.80M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fulton Financial Corporation having a total of 319 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 19.64 million shares worth more than $183.28 million.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 14.8 million shares as of Sep 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $138.08 million and represent 9.12% of shares outstanding.