A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Tuniu Corporation (TOUR)

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) is 5.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.73 and a high of $4.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The TOUR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $7.06 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.25% off the consensus price target high of $7.06 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 70.25% higher than the price target low of $7.06 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.10, the stock is 14.22% and 10.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing 12.90% at the moment leaves the stock 67.35% off its SMA200. TOUR registered -22.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0791 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4041.

The stock witnessed a -11.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.07%, and is 1.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.32% over the week and 7.93% over the month.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) has around 6188 employees, a market worth around $224.73M and $120.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -98.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 189.56% and -53.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-29.80%).

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tuniu Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $24.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -280.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -46.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -61.10% in year-over-year returns.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in Tuniu Corporation (TOUR), with 3.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.64% while institutional investors hold 10.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 123.43M, and float is at 23.89M with Short Float at 5.92%. Institutions hold 10.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. with over 6.11 million shares valued at $7.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.19% of the TOUR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 3.09 million shares valued at $3.65 million to account for 2.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.67 million shares representing 1.42% and valued at over $1.97 million, while SC China Holding Ltd holds 0.95% of the shares totaling 1.11 million with a market value of $1.31 million.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) that is trading 27.45% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.14% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.01.