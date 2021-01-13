Analysts suggest Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) could spike 32.4% in a year

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) is 314.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $4.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The JAGX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 32.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.38, the stock is 185.12% and 437.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 45.52 million and changing -6.11% at the moment leaves the stock 555.16% off its SMA200. JAGX registered 344.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 439.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8478 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5263.

The stock witnessed a 906.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 969.96%, and is 73.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 31.50% over the week and 33.58% over the month.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) has around 29 employees, a market worth around $242.28M and $8.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1727.03% and -24.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-208.00%).

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jaguar Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/14/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $8.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 306.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 470.70% in year-over-year returns.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX), with 5.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.01% while institutional investors hold 7.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 107.34M, and float is at 63.07M with Short Float at 3.67%. Institutions hold 6.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Virtu Financial LLC with over 0.39 million shares valued at $0.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.57% of the JAGX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Citadel Advisors LLC with 0.38 million shares valued at $0.11 million to account for 0.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wedbush Securities Inc which holds 0.12 million shares representing 0.17% and valued at over $33292.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.16% of the shares totaling 0.11 million with a market value of $31339.0.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.