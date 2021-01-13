Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: APXT) is -0.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.13 and a high of $17.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The APXT stock was last observed hovering at around $14.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3%.

Currently trading at $14.93, the stock is 0.59% and 16.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.39 million and changing 2.05% at the moment leaves the stock 37.82% off its SMA200. APXT registered a gain of 39.53% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.29.

The stock witnessed a 1.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.19%, and is 0.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.07% over the week and 5.22% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 497.67. Distance from 52-week low is 63.62% and -16.59% from its 52-week high.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) Analyst Forecasts

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) Top Institutional Holders

68 institutions hold shares in Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT), with 203.61k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.84% while institutional investors hold 77.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.56M, and float is at 35.15M with Short Float at 2.54%. Institutions hold 76.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HGC Investment Management Inc. with over 2.58 million shares valued at $27.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.20% of the APXT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Cowen and Company, LLC with 1.37 million shares valued at $14.48 million to account for 3.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sage Rock Capital Management LP which holds 1.19 million shares representing 3.31% and valued at over $12.56 million, while RP Investment Advisors LP holds 3.17% of the shares totaling 1.13 million with a market value of $12.02 million.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.