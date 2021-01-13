Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) makes 2.97% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is 0.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.54 and a high of $15.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The ABR stock was last observed hovering at around $14.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.06% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -9.46% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.23, the stock is 0.46% and 4.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.39 million and changing 0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 36.81% off its SMA200. ABR registered -0.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 78.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.75.

The stock witnessed a 1.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.21%, and is 2.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.17% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) has around 532 employees, a market worth around $1.77B and $543.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.95 and Fwd P/E is 9.10. Profit margin for the company is 18.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 301.98% and -7.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.42 with sales reaching $42.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 28.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.90% in year-over-year returns.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Top Institutional Holders

236 institutions hold shares in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR), with 4.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.59% while institutional investors hold 43.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 113.77M, and float is at 109.21M with Short Float at 4.66%. Institutions hold 41.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.04 million shares valued at $115.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.64% of the ABR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.93 million shares valued at $56.5 million to account for 4.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wasatch Advisors Inc which holds 3.34 million shares representing 2.87% and valued at over $38.27 million, while Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds 2.02% of the shares totaling 2.35 million with a market value of $26.96 million.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Green William C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Green William C bought 9,099 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 05 at a price of $12.95 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 05 that Green William C (Director) sold a total of 9,099 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 05 and was made at $12.93 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the ABR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, LAZAR MELVIN F (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $6.00 for $29995.0. The insider now directly holds 225,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR).

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) that is trading -24.51% down over the past 12 months. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) is -29.04% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.59% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.83.