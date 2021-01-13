Big Lots Inc. (BIG) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 38.29% Upside

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is 13.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.13 and a high of $57.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The BIG stock was last observed hovering at around $48.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.76% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.29% off the consensus price target high of $73.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -18.55% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.05, the stock is 0.33% and -4.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.88 million and changing -7.70% at the moment leaves the stock 10.94% off its SMA200. BIG registered 62.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.64.

The stock witnessed a 4.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.63%, and is 12.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.50% over the week and 4.12% over the month.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) has around 10500 employees, a market worth around $1.84B and $6.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.11 and Fwd P/E is 8.21. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 344.94% and -21.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.90%).

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Big Lots Inc. (BIG) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Big Lots Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.02 with sales reaching $1.76B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.80% in year-over-year returns.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Top Institutional Holders

394 institutions hold shares in Big Lots Inc. (BIG), with 372.58k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.00% while institutional investors hold 105.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.05M, and float is at 34.59M with Short Float at 25.00%. Institutions hold 104.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.74 million shares valued at $255.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.46% of the BIG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.62 million shares valued at $205.92 million to account for 12.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.38 million shares representing 6.43% and valued at over $106.36 million, while FMR, LLC holds 6.06% of the shares totaling 2.25 million with a market value of $100.34 million.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Big Lots Inc. (BIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schlonsky Michael Allen, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Schlonsky Michael Allen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 08 at a price of $50.00 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72698.0 shares.

Big Lots Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 30 that Schoppert Wendy Lee (Director) sold a total of 7,254 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 30 and was made at $47.17 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12794.0 shares of the BIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 22, Bachmann Lisa M (Executive Vice President) disposed off 19,352 shares at an average price of $42.36 for $0.82 million. The insider now directly holds 111,034 shares of Big Lots Inc. (BIG).

Big Lots Inc. (BIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dollar General Corporation (DG) that is trading 41.69% up over the past 12 months. Five Below Inc. (FIVE) is 78.47% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.07% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.8.