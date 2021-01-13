BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) is 33.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.35 and a high of $62.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The BVXV stock was last observed hovering at around $3.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.5% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 87.5% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.75, the stock is 18.00% and 19.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.22 million and changing 15.03% at the moment leaves the stock -82.50% off its SMA200. BVXV registered -66.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -92.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.2873 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.2387.

The stock witnessed a -3.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -88.98%, and is 20.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.93% over the week and 9.55% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 59.57% and -93.95% from its 52-week high.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.40% this year.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV), with 4.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.10% while institutional investors hold 6.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.84M, and float is at 0.18M. Institutions hold 4.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ibex Investors LLC with over 0.32 million shares valued at $12.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.80% of the BVXV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 48666.0 shares valued at $1.9 million to account for 0.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ARK Investment Management, LLC which holds 19856.0 shares representing 0.17% and valued at over $0.78 million, while HighTower Advisors, LLC holds 0.16% of the shares totaling 17900.0 with a market value of $0.7 million.