Emerson Radio Corp. (AMEX: MSN) stock Surged by 9.60% yesterday

Emerson Radio Corp. (AMEX: MSN) is 13.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.63 and a high of $1.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The MSN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 77.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.14, the stock is 13.71% and 21.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.32 million and changing 9.60% at the moment leaves the stock 46.05% off its SMA200. MSN registered 31.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 70.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0016 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8067.

The stock witnessed a 25.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 62.86%, and is 4.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.19% over the week and 11.11% over the month.

Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) has around 22 employees, a market worth around $23.35M and $6.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -66.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.89% and -15.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.30%).

Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Emerson Radio Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -84.20% this year.

Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN), with 15.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 72.44% while institutional investors hold 22.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.04M, and float is at 5.80M with Short Float at 0.16%. Institutions hold 6.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.94 million shares valued at $0.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.47% of the MSN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 0.17 million shares valued at $0.12 million to account for 0.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 86117.0 shares representing 0.41% and valued at over $58550.0, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.23% of the shares totaling 47668.0 with a market value of $32409.0.

Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) that is trading 220.87% up over the past 12 months. Koss Corporation (KOSS) is 103.83% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -382.02% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 43430.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.02.