General Motors Company (GM) makes 14.79% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is 14.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.32 and a high of $46.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The GM stock was last observed hovering at around $45.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.81% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.58% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -19.55% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.82, the stock is 13.99% and 14.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 62.95 million and changing 6.24% at the moment leaves the stock 55.80% off its SMA200. GM registered 36.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 86.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.71.

The stock witnessed a 11.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.46%, and is 14.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.67% over the week and 3.16% over the month.

General Motors Company (GM) has around 164000 employees, a market worth around $68.86B and $115.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.44 and Fwd P/E is 8.29. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 233.82% and 2.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

General Motors Company (GM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for General Motors Company (GM) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

General Motors Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.87 with sales reaching $35.72B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.90% in year-over-year returns.

General Motors Company (GM) Top Institutional Holders

1,248 institutions hold shares in General Motors Company (GM), with 103.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.21% while institutional investors hold 86.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.43B, and float is at 1.33B with Short Float at 1.28%. Institutions hold 80.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 106.27 million shares valued at $3.14 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.42% of the GM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 94.34 million shares valued at $2.79 billion to account for 6.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 91.16 million shares representing 6.37% and valued at over $2.7 billion, while Berkshire Hathaway, Inc holds 5.59% of the shares totaling 80.0 million with a market value of $2.37 billion.

General Motors Company (GM) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at General Motors Company (GM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carlisle Stephen K., the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Carlisle Stephen K. sold 40,398 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $42.93 per share for a total of $1.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55409.0 shares.

General Motors Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that Carlisle Stephen K. (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 10,217 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $42.85 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55409.0 shares of the GM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Johnson Gerald (Executive Vice President) disposed off 22,776 shares at an average price of $42.40 for $0.97 million. The insider now directly holds 41,277 shares of General Motors Company (GM).

General Motors Company (GM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) that is trading 7.96% up over the past 12 months. Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is 709.21% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -51.86% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 25.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.11.