Here is a breakdown of the Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) stock performance

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ: CRESY) is 14.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.32 and a high of $6.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The CRESY stock was last observed hovering at around $4.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61% off its average median price target of $6.01 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.98% off the consensus price target high of $11.18 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -544.71% lower than the price target low of $0.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.48, the stock is 28.05% and 36.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 12.53% at the moment leaves the stock 57.04% off its SMA200. CRESY registered -14.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.56.

The stock witnessed a 33.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 75.08%, and is 17.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.98% over the week and 5.95% over the month.

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) has around 2435 employees, a market worth around $488.76M and $1.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.65. Distance from 52-week low is 136.72% and -17.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cresud SACIF y A ADR is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.00% this year.

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) Top Institutional Holders

49 institutions hold shares in Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY), with institutional investors hold 16.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.16M, and float is at 27.09M with Short Float at 2.21%. Institutions hold 16.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Macquarie Group Limited with over 2.39 million shares valued at $6.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.77% of the CRESY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is 683 Capital Management LLC with 1.38 million shares valued at $3.88 million to account for 2.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jefferies Financial Group Inc. which holds 0.75 million shares representing 1.49% and valued at over $2.09 million, while Conifer Management, L.L.C. holds 1.32% of the shares totaling 0.66 million with a market value of $1.86 million.

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) that is -12.37% lower over the past 12 months. Alico Inc. (ALCO) is -12.46% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -31.59% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.66.