KB Home (KBH) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is 1.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.82 and a high of $42.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The KBH stock was last observed hovering at around $34.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.65% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.28% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -11.87% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.80, the stock is 4.42% and 4.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.98 million and changing 4.83% at the moment leaves the stock 9.48% off its SMA200. KBH registered -3.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.26.

The stock witnessed a -0.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.25%, and is 5.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.47% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

KB Home (KBH) has around 2140 employees, a market worth around $3.21B and $4.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.27 and Fwd P/E is 7.71. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 264.56% and -15.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

KB Home (KBH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KB Home (KBH) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KB Home is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.81 with sales reaching $1.27B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 33.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 32.80% in year-over-year returns.

KB Home (KBH) Top Institutional Holders

428 institutions hold shares in KB Home (KBH), with 9.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.97% while institutional investors hold 100.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 90.54M, and float is at 73.30M with Short Float at 4.63%. Institutions hold 89.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.85 million shares valued at $416.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.98% of the KBH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.71 million shares valued at $295.8 million to account for 8.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 4.7 million shares representing 5.20% and valued at over $180.59 million, while Macquarie Group Limited holds 4.35% of the shares totaling 3.94 million with a market value of $151.07 million.

KB Home (KBH) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at KB Home (KBH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MEZGER JEFFREY T, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that MEZGER JEFFREY T sold 173,605 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $33.91 per share for a total of $5.89 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.99 million shares.

KB Home disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 05 that MEZGER JEFFREY T (President and CEO) sold a total of 123,531 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 05 and was made at $36.21 per share for $4.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.99 million shares of the KBH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, MEZGER JEFFREY T (President and CEO) disposed off 258,568 shares at an average price of $36.22 for $9.37 million. The insider now directly holds 987,490 shares of KB Home (KBH).

KB Home (KBH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading 1.01% up over the past 12 months. D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) is 27.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.48% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.82.