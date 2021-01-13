Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) is 26.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $6.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The KOS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $2.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -98.0% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.97, the stock is 21.42% and 53.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.98 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 87.07% off its SMA200. KOS registered -52.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 85.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2800 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5912.

The stock witnessed a 24.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 162.83%, and is 9.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.69% over the week and 9.73% over the month.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) has around 360 employees, a market worth around $1.22B and $979.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -46.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 492.81% and -56.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $258.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -46.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -43.90% in year-over-year returns.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Top Institutional Holders

209 institutions hold shares in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS), with 21.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.18% while institutional investors hold 91.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 405.41M, and float is at 384.44M with Short Float at 7.57%. Institutions hold 86.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 60.81 million shares valued at $59.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.00% of the KOS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 51.95 million shares valued at $50.68 million to account for 12.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.P. which holds 21.83 million shares representing 5.38% and valued at over $21.3 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.76% of the shares totaling 19.3 million with a market value of $18.83 million.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Glass Ronald W., the company’s VP & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Glass Ronald W. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $1.01 per share for a total of $10099.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 95692.0 shares.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Clark Richard Ryan (SVP,Pres.Gulf of Mexico Unit) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $1.15 per share for $28750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.56 million shares of the KOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, INGLIS ANDREW G (Chairman and CEO) acquired 300,000 shares at an average price of $1.06 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 2,127,994 shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS).