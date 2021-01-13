Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) Volatility At 2.43%, Should You Add A Position?

Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) is -1.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.30 and a high of $21.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The LAUR stock was last observed hovering at around $14.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.0% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 15.0% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.45, the stock is -2.08% and 0.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.09 million and changing 0.84% at the moment leaves the stock 20.25% off its SMA200. LAUR registered -20.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.08.

The stock witnessed a -4.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.52%, and is 0.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 2.80% over the month.

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) has around 50000 employees, a market worth around $2.98B and $1.62B in sales. Fwd P/E is 98.83. Profit margin for the company is -55.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.95% and -33.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Laureate Education Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $287.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -118.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -51.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -67.50% in year-over-year returns.

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) Top Institutional Holders

202 institutions hold shares in Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR), with 1.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.80% while institutional investors hold 96.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 210.03M, and float is at 109.34M with Short Float at 7.00%. Institutions hold 95.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 14.27 million shares valued at $189.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.96% of the LAUR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.5 million shares valued at $126.2 million to account for 7.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. which holds 9.0 million shares representing 7.55% and valued at over $119.51 million, while Van Berkom & Associates Inc. holds 6.60% of the shares totaling 7.87 million with a market value of $104.55 million.

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Darmon Tal, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Darmon Tal sold 13,615 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $14.84 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7442.0 shares.

Laureate Education Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Charhon Jean-Jacques (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 101,118 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $8.94 per share for $0.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the LAUR stock.

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR): Who are the competitors?

