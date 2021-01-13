Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) Is Up 0.64% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE) is 0.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.49 and a high of $13.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The LIVE stock was last observed hovering at around $12.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 12.53% off its average median price target of $49.62 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.56% off the consensus price target high of $49.62 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 49.56% higher than the price target low of $49.62 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.03, the stock is 110.86% and 112.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.61 million and changing 100.24% at the moment leaves the stock 162.94% off its SMA200. LIVE registered 58.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.43.

The stock witnessed a 6.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.82%, and is -3.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.89% over the week and 5.16% over the month.

Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) has around 91 employees, a market worth around $21.50M and $177.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 617.19% and 80.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Live Ventures Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -188.20% this year.

Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE), with 322.63k shares held by insiders accounting for 20.13% while institutional investors hold 7.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.65M, and float is at 1.38M with Short Float at 0.30%. Institutions hold 6.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 34801.0 shares valued at $0.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.17% of the LIVE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 15141.0 shares valued at $0.14 million to account for 0.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 13702.0 shares representing 0.85% and valued at over $0.12 million, while Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.78% of the shares totaling 12477.0 with a market value of $0.11 million.

Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.

Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading 20.65% up over the past 12 months. Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -3.20% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -56.8% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 6460.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.54.