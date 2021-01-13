MP Materials Corp. (MP) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) is 7.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.78 and a high of $40.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The MP stock was last observed hovering at around $29.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.18% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -38.72% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -177.44% lower than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.68, the stock is 11.06% and 51.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.28 million and changing 17.56% at the moment leaves the stock 113.28% off its SMA200. MP registered a gain of 246.80% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.06.

The stock witnessed a 37.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 142.18%, and is 18.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.27% over the week and 9.57% over the month.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) has around 280 employees, a market worth around $5.85B and $113.18M in sales. Fwd P/E is 144.50. Distance from 52-week low is 254.60% and -14.87% from its 52-week high.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MP Materials Corp. (MP) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MP Materials Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $40M over the same period..

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Top Institutional Holders

106 institutions hold shares in MP Materials Corp. (MP), with 42.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.01% while institutional investors hold 78.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 168.78M, and float is at 42.79M with Short Float at 12.91%. Institutions hold 57.05% of the Float.