NuCana plc (NCNA) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 18.93% Change This Year

NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) is 18.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.81 and a high of $10.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The NCNA stock was last observed hovering at around $4.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.8% off its average median price target of $14.99 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.6% off the consensus price target high of $16.48 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 10.85% higher than the price target low of $5.99 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.34, the stock is 16.99% and 15.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.34 million and changing 17.62% at the moment leaves the stock 0.52% off its SMA200. NCNA registered 1.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.10.

The stock witnessed a 13.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.12%, and is 17.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.73% over the week and 5.97% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 40.16% and -49.58% from its 52-week high.

NuCana plc (NCNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NuCana plc (NCNA) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NuCana plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$16.16.The EPS is expected to shrink by -53.50% this year.

NuCana plc (NCNA) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in NuCana plc (NCNA), with 210.3k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.41% while institutional investors hold 53.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.09M, and float is at 32.48M with Short Float at 0.18%. Institutions hold 53.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sofinnova Investments, Inc. with over 8.0 million shares valued at $41.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 24.63% of the NCNA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 4.58 million shares valued at $23.68 million to account for 14.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 4.42 million shares representing 13.60% and valued at over $22.84 million, while Abingworth, LLP holds 10.26% of the shares totaling 3.33 million with a market value of $17.23 million.

NuCana plc (NCNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -16.82% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -108.47% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.33.