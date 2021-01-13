Positives for Genprex Inc. (GNPX) as stock gains in recent trading

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) is -9.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.32 and a high of $7.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The GNPX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 46.0% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.78, the stock is -6.78% and 6.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 0.53% at the moment leaves the stock 14.37% off its SMA200. GNPX registered 878.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.7535 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.5584.

The stock witnessed a 10.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.08%, and is -6.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.59% over the week and 10.52% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 1071.03% and -46.23% from its 52-week high.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genprex Inc. (GNPX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genprex Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.28.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.00% this year.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Top Institutional Holders

76 institutions hold shares in Genprex Inc. (GNPX), with 6.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.55% while institutional investors hold 28.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.06M, and float is at 35.50M with Short Float at 8.90%. Institutions hold 23.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.91 million shares valued at $6.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.78% of the GNPX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.44 million shares valued at $1.49 million to account for 1.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 0.43 million shares representing 1.07% and valued at over $1.44 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 1.01% of the shares totaling 0.4 million with a market value of $1.36 million.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Genprex Inc. (GNPX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.