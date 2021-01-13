Positives for Gevo Inc. (GEVO) as stock gains in recent trading

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) is 42.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $5.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The GEVO stock was last observed hovering at around $5.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.01% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -21.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -21.2% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.06, the stock is 73.99% and 169.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 45.02 million and changing 20.00% at the moment leaves the stock 373.50% off its SMA200. GEVO registered 170.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 911.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.37.

The stock witnessed a 248.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 461.11%, and is 40.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.75% over the week and 16.88% over the month.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) has around 57 employees, a market worth around $758.71M and $11.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1217.39% and 17.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.30%).

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gevo Inc. (GEVO) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gevo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $750k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -76.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -89.10% in year-over-year returns.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Top Institutional Holders

38 institutions hold shares in Gevo Inc. (GEVO), with 4.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.06% while institutional investors hold 18.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 128.64M, and float is at 103.46M with Short Float at 8.72%. Institutions hold 17.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.2 million shares valued at $8.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.67% of the GEVO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.63 million shares valued at $0.63 million to account for 0.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gsa Capital Partners Llp which holds 0.22 million shares representing 0.18% and valued at over $0.22 million, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 0.14% of the shares totaling 0.17 million with a market value of $0.17 million.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Gevo Inc. (GEVO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 0 times.