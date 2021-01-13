Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP) Analysis & Forecast for January 2021

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (AMEX: SNMP) is 51.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $1.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The SNMP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 53.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.93, the stock is 42.16% and 48.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.87 million and changing 21.83% at the moment leaves the stock 108.48% off its SMA200. SNMP registered 112.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 181.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6509 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4722.

The stock witnessed a 48.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.27%, and is 36.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.38% over the week and 13.64% over the month.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $17.23M and $61.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 519.73% and -41.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.10%).

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 190.40% this year.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP), with 9.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 47.72% while institutional investors hold 65.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.27M, and float is at 5.39M with Short Float at 0.52%. Institutions hold 34.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 1.75 million shares valued at $0.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.76% of the SNMP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) with 30030.0 shares valued at $8633.0 to account for 0.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kalos Management, Inc. which holds 21024.0 shares representing 0.11% and valued at over $6044.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 4184.0 with a market value of $1202.0.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SANCHEZ ANTONIO R III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SANCHEZ ANTONIO R III bought 35,320 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 08 at a price of $0.30 per share for a total of $10557.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35320.0 shares.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that SANCHEZ ANTONIO R III (Director) sold a total of 35,320 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $0.30 per share for $10557.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35320.0 shares of the SNMP stock.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) that is -20.94% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1154.44% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.12.