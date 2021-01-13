Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) growth is a big Buy opportunity

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) is 19.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.01 and a high of $92.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The SHAK stock was last observed hovering at around $90.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 10.68% off its average median price target of $81.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -1.55% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -63.79% lower than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $101.55, the stock is 16.16% and 23.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing 11.75% at the moment leaves the stock 62.41% off its SMA200. SHAK registered 68.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 111.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $85.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $68.30.

The stock witnessed a 16.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.49%, and is 18.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.33% over the week and 3.95% over the month.

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) has around 7603 employees, a market worth around $4.10B and $516.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 534.47. Profit margin for the company is -4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 238.39% and 9.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shake Shack Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $154.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.00% in year-over-year returns.

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Top Institutional Holders

342 institutions hold shares in Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK), with 2.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.04% while institutional investors hold 105.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.25M, and float is at 33.02M with Short Float at 17.64%. Institutions hold 99.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.06 million shares valued at $326.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.21% of the SHAK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.64 million shares valued at $234.44 million to account for 9.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Select Equity Group, Inc. which holds 2.99 million shares representing 7.80% and valued at over $192.82 million, while Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. holds 7.80% of the shares totaling 2.99 million with a market value of $192.82 million.

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 59 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Koff Zach, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Koff Zach sold 1,460 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 08 at a price of $90.00 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18145.0 shares.

Shake Shack Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Meyer Daniel Harris (Director) sold a total of 10,885 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $83.01 per share for $0.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.78 million shares of the SHAK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Koff Zach (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 2,920 shares at an average price of $85.00 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 18,145 shares of Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK).

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) that is trading 35.74% up over the past 12 months. Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is 7.31% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.46% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.88.