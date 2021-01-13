Tesla Inc. (TSLA) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is 20.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.10 and a high of $884.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The TSLA stock was last observed hovering at around $811.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 38.25%.

Currently trading at $849.44, the stock is 22.11% and 47.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 46.06 million and changing 4.72% at the moment leaves the stock 140.31% off its SMA200. TSLA registered 709.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 180.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $654.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $443.59.

The stock witnessed a 35.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 92.05%, and is 15.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.09% over the week and 4.70% over the month.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has around 48016 employees, a market worth around $805.19B and $28.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1682.06 and Fwd P/E is 215.21. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 1111.72% and -3.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.90%).

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Analyst Forecasts

Tesla Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.95 with sales reaching $10.2B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 38.10% in year-over-year returns.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Top Institutional Holders

2,079 institutions hold shares in Tesla Inc. (TSLA), with 189.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.99% while institutional investors hold 53.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 947.90M, and float is at 758.46M with Short Float at 5.96%. Institutions hold 42.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 52.25 million shares valued at $22.42 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.51% of the TSLA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 43.28 million shares valued at $18.57 billion to account for 4.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 38.02 million shares representing 4.01% and valued at over $16.31 billion, while Baillie Gifford and Company holds 3.66% of the shares totaling 34.71 million with a market value of $14.89 billion.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Insider Activity

A total of 361 insider transactions have happened at Tesla Inc. (TSLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 302 and purchases happening 59 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Taneja Vaibhav, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Taneja Vaibhav sold 4,463 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $762.99 per share for a total of $3.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16315.0 shares.

Tesla Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 31 that Wilson-Thompson Kathleen (Director) sold a total of 13,885 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 31 and was made at $697.57 per share for $9.69 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1800.0 shares of the TSLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, Baglino Andrew D (SVP Powertrain and Energy Eng.) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $674.68 for $1.01 million. The insider now directly holds 19,726 shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA).

Tesla Inc. (TSLA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) that is trading 7.96% up over the past 12 months. Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) is -0.14% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.9% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 47.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.88.