The incline in RPC Inc. (RES) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) is 28.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.72 and a high of $5.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The RES stock was last observed hovering at around $3.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -305.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.05, the stock is 17.15% and 26.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing 11.88% at the moment leaves the stock 32.45% off its SMA200. RES registered -12.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4694 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.0856.

The stock witnessed a 4.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.27%, and is 8.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.16% over the week and 6.52% over the month.

RPC Inc. (RES) has around 2700 employees, a market worth around $870.95M and $685.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -32.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 135.45% and -22.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.60%).

RPC Inc. (RES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RPC Inc. (RES) is a “Underweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 7 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RPC Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $122.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -150.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -53.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -48.30% in year-over-year returns.

RPC Inc. (RES) Top Institutional Holders

212 institutions hold shares in RPC Inc. (RES), with 139.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 65.65% while institutional investors hold 77.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 215.08M, and float is at 73.87M with Short Float at 15.26%. Institutions hold 26.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.04 million shares valued at $23.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.21% of the RES Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.99 million shares valued at $18.46 million to account for 3.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.22 million shares representing 1.96% and valued at over $11.15 million, while Gamco Investors Inc holds 1.58% of the shares totaling 3.4 million with a market value of $8.98 million.

RPC Inc. (RES) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at RPC Inc. (RES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 20 times.

RPC Inc. (RES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is trading -33.37% down over the past 12 months. Baker Hughes Company (BKR) is -5.61% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.99% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 16.15.