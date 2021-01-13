Three Notable Stocks Today: Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Neovasc Inc. (NVCN)

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares are 20.30% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.23% or -$0.2 lower in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.27% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 84.09% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 22.11% and 27.23% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 06, 2016, Stifel recommended the MRIN stock as a Buy, while earlier, Stifel had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on August 25, 2016. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.23 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.00. The forecasts give the Marin Software Incorporated stock a price target range of $14.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $14.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 84.07% or 84.07%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 19,004. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 19,004 in purchases and sales respectively.

Lien Christopher A., a CEO at the company, sold 3,659 shares worth $7501.0 at $2.05 per share on Dec 03. The CEO had earlier sold another 1,745 MRIN shares valued at $3595.0 on Dec 03. The shares were sold at $2.06 per share.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) is going down -5.17% at $1.10 after opening at $1.10 and its shares trading within the range of $1.09-$1.10. The ‎company now has a market cap of about $103,435,350 with 89,168,405 shares outstanding.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. has signed a contract extension with Circle K convenient stores, a subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. (ANCUF) through 2021. A fourth region has been added to the original three areas, bringing the total to four. In October, the contract was finalized. The mulch contract was extended shortly after the Company reported another successful quarter, with revenue expected to reach $24.5 million and profit expected to surpass $5 million within the nine months to September 30, 2020.

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN), on the other hand, is trading around $1.14 with a market cap of $33.79M, and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.26 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NVCN’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $10.79 million. This represented -1624.44% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $0.63 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.51 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.83 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Dec 2017, the total assets figure advanced to $18.79 million from $15.81 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$22.79 million, significantly lower than the -$18.09 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$23.06 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 23.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.51% with a share float percentage of 17.34M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Neovasc Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 1.01 million shares worth more than $2.16 million. As of Sept 29, 2020, Sabby Management, LLC held 3.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the investment firm holding over 0.91 million shares as of Sep 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.95 million and represent 3.15% of shares outstanding.