Top attractive stock of the week – TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) is 0.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.34 and a high of $56.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The TGTX stock was last observed hovering at around $52.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.27% off its average median price target of $67.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.4% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 8.66% higher than the price target low of $61.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.72, the stock is 6.51% and 44.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 6.23% at the moment leaves the stock 121.24% off its SMA200. TGTX registered 300.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 131.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.49.

The stock witnessed a 25.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 72.14%, and is 2.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.84% over the week and 5.94% over the month.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) has around 214 employees, a market worth around $7.10B and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 778.83% and -0.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-249.30%).

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TG Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.54 with sales reaching $20k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -47.40% in year-over-year returns.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Top Institutional Holders

261 institutions hold shares in TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX), with 8.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.13% while institutional investors hold 72.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 119.18M, and float is at 104.22M with Short Float at 13.12%. Institutions hold 67.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 10.96 million shares valued at $293.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.34% of the TGTX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 8.83 million shares valued at $236.18 million to account for 6.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7.68 million shares representing 5.84% and valued at over $205.64 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.69% of the shares totaling 7.49 million with a market value of $200.38 million.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Echelard Yann, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Echelard Yann sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $40.05 per share for a total of $1.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

TG Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 158,589 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $25.81 per share for $4.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.63 million shares of the TGTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 17, KENNEDY WILLIAM JAMES (Director) disposed off 7,745 shares at an average price of $18.27 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 94,633 shares of TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX).

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (RDY) that is trading 73.16% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.37% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.5.