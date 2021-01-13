What should you know before buying stock in Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW)

Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) is 23.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.85 and a high of $5.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The PXLW stock was last observed hovering at around $3.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 13.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.47, the stock is 20.86% and 29.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing 10.86% at the moment leaves the stock 18.31% off its SMA200. PXLW registered -15.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8627 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6328.

The stock witnessed a 35.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.29%, and is 18.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.52% over the week and 6.04% over the month.

Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) has around 229 employees, a market worth around $161.49M and $47.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -52.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.84% and -33.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.60%).

Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pixelworks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $9.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -120.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -40.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -40.70% in year-over-year returns.

Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) Top Institutional Holders

94 institutions hold shares in Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW), with 5.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.12% while institutional investors hold 36.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.77M, and float is at 37.66M with Short Float at 5.21%. Institutions hold 32.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.48 million shares valued at $5.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.90% of the PXLW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.13 million shares valued at $4.36 million to account for 5.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.78 million shares representing 4.23% and valued at over $3.64 million, while Heartland Advisors Inc. holds 2.38% of the shares totaling 1.0 million with a market value of $2.05 million.

Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HENEGHAN DANIEL, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HENEGHAN DANIEL bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 21 at a price of $2.33 per share for a total of $23299.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Pixelworks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that GIBSON C SCOTT (Director) bought a total of 8,333 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $2.42 per share for $20162.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10283.0 shares of the PXLW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 14, DEBONIS TODD (President and CEO) acquired 17,000 shares at an average price of $2.39 for $40603.0. The insider now directly holds 1,086,810 shares of Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW).

Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 114.06% up over the past 12 months. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is 69.78% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 31.12% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.85.