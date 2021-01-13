What should you know before buying stock in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) is 16.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.42 and a high of $7.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The XERS stock was last observed hovering at around $5.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.0% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 18.0% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.74, the stock is 13.51% and 18.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.18 million and changing 0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 38.16% off its SMA200. XERS registered -1.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 109.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.48.

The stock witnessed a 42.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.88%, and is 8.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.15% over the week and 8.47% over the month.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) has around 172 employees, a market worth around $285.11M and $15.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 304.23% and -19.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-167.70%).

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.39 with sales reaching $8.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 730.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 366.70% in year-over-year returns.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) Top Institutional Holders

119 institutions hold shares in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS), with 1.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.38% while institutional investors hold 55.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.15M, and float is at 44.09M with Short Float at 11.97%. Institutions hold 54.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sessa Capital IM, L.P. with over 4.17 million shares valued at $24.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.52% of the XERS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.54 million shares valued at $21.01 million to account for 7.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Redmile Group, LLC which holds 2.4 million shares representing 4.90% and valued at over $14.22 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.54% of the shares totaling 2.23 million with a market value of $13.2 million.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Edick Paul R. SEC filings show that Edick Paul R bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $4.06 per share for a total of $40551.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that Shannon John Patrick Jr bought a total of 22,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $3.55 per share for $77994.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the XERS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, Shannon John Patrick Jr acquired 7,886 shares at an average price of $3.20 for $25219.0. The insider now directly holds 95,493 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS).