Which institution holds the most shares in Root Inc. (ROOT)

Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is 22.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.57 and a high of $29.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The ROOT stock was last observed hovering at around $19.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.96% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.43% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -62.85% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.17, the stock is 27.11% and 17.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing 10.20% at the moment leaves the stock 15.80% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.28.

The stock witnessed a 37.02% in the last 1 month, and is 11.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.29% over the week and 9.21% over the month.

Root Inc. (ROOT) has around 901 employees, a market worth around $4.59B and $402.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 56.01% and -28.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (143.10%).

Root Inc. (ROOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Root Inc. (ROOT) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Root Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.69 with sales reaching $147.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -308.70% this year.

Root Inc. (ROOT) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in Root Inc. (ROOT), with 107.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 42.95% while institutional investors hold 69.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 238.73M, and float is at 33.91M with Short Float at 21.80%. Institutions hold 39.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Axel Capital Management, LLC with over 0.15 million shares valued at $2.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.25% of the ROOT Shares outstanding.

Root Inc. (ROOT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Malka Meyer, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Malka Meyer bought 753,976 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $16.55 per share for a total of $12.48 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.75 million shares.