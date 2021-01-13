Which Institutions Own Shares In Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG)?

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: GNOG) is -0.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.82 and a high of $27.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The GNOG stock was last observed hovering at around $20.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.69%.

Currently trading at $19.53, the stock is -12.43% and 5.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.32 million and changing -3.41% at the moment leaves the stock 40.61% off its SMA200. GNOG registered 99.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.48.

The stock witnessed a -15.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.51%, and is 1.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.40% over the week and 9.74% over the month.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG) has around 80 employees, a market worth around $1.31B and $83.66M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 171.32. Distance from 52-week low is 121.51% and -28.14% from its 52-week high.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG) Analyst Forecasts

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG) Top Institutional Holders

70 institutions hold shares in Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG), with institutional investors hold 55.94% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 41.44% of the Float.