Which Institutions Own Shares In Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN)?

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) is 20.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.77 and a high of $5.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The MRIN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.64% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 82.64% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.43, the stock is 20.67% and 16.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.73 million and changing 13.02% at the moment leaves the stock 49.92% off its SMA200. MRIN registered 54.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 81.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0579 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6972.

The stock witnessed a 27.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 84.09%, and is 22.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.47% over the week and 8.14% over the month.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) has around 229 employees, a market worth around $20.95M and $34.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -35.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 215.58% and -57.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-67.60%).

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marin Software Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.70% this year.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN), with 428.24k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.83% while institutional investors hold 22.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.02M, and float is at 7.39M with Short Float at 0.75%. Institutions hold 21.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.41 million shares valued at $0.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.30% of the MRIN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Sapphire Ventures, LLC with 0.19 million shares valued at $0.26 million to account for 3.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 43571.0 shares representing 0.79% and valued at over $57949.0, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.76% of the shares totaling 41968.0 with a market value of $55817.0.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lien Christopher A., the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Lien Christopher A. sold 1,745 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $2.06 per share for a total of $3595.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Marin Software Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 03 that Lien Christopher A. (CEO) sold a total of 3,659 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 03 and was made at $2.05 per share for $7501.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the MRIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, CROVITZ L GORDON (Director) disposed off 13,600 shares at an average price of $2.17 for $29477.0. The insider now directly holds 3,380 shares of Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN).

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 36.46% up over the past 12 months. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 20.65% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.56% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 62280.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.04.