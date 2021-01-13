Who is the Top Investor In Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR)?

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) is 19.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.80 and a high of $75.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The VIR stock was last observed hovering at around $28.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.79% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.95% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -33.54% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.05, the stock is 8.43% and 8.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.2 million and changing 13.41% at the moment leaves the stock -11.21% off its SMA200. VIR registered 142.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.35.

The stock witnessed a -0.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.12%, and is 21.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.46% over the week and 7.71% over the month.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) has around 297 employees, a market worth around $4.34B and $75.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 150.39% and -57.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.90%).

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.7 with sales reaching $4.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -443.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 877.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 400.00% in year-over-year returns.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) Top Institutional Holders

154 institutions hold shares in Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR), with 18.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.16% while institutional investors hold 92.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 125.81M, and float is at 109.35M with Short Float at 10.08%. Institutions hold 79.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 22.62 million shares valued at $776.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.75% of the VIR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital International Investors with 11.28 million shares valued at $387.35 million to account for 8.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.53 million shares representing 4.34% and valued at over $189.97 million, while Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited holds 4.32% of the shares totaling 5.5 million with a market value of $188.81 million.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) Insider Activity

A total of 86 insider transactions have happened at Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Parrish Jay, the company’s Chief Business Officer. SEC filings show that Parrish Jay sold 6,945 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $26.32 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 22 that Virgin Herbert (EVP, Research & CSO) sold a total of 3,805 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 22 and was made at $31.19 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23700.0 shares of the VIR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, Virgin Herbert (EVP, Research & CSO) disposed off 3,805 shares at an average price of $31.27 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 23,700 shares of Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR).