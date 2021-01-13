Why Sotera Health Company (SHC) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ: SHC) is -6.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.05 and a high of $29.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The SHC stock was last observed hovering at around $25.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.0% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 17.58% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.55, the stock is -3.50% and -4.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.42 million and changing 2.16% at the moment leaves the stock -4.31% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.70.

The stock witnessed a -0.04% In the last 1 month and is -5.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.90% over the week and 4.78% over the month.

Sotera Health Company (SHC) has around 2900 employees, a market worth around $7.17B and $794.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.17. Profit margin for the company is -2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.24% and -11.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

Sotera Health Company (SHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sotera Health Company (SHC) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sotera Health Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $208.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -255.20% this year.

Sotera Health Company (SHC) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in Sotera Health Company (SHC), with 8.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.16% while institutional investors hold 76.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 280.65M, and float is at 268.66M with Short Float at 0.35%. Institutions hold 74.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Diversified Trust Company with over 35256.0 shares valued at $0.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.01% of the SHC Shares outstanding.

Sotera Health Company (SHC) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Sotera Health Company (SHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 12 times.