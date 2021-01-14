3 Stocks to Watch: Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN)

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (AMEX: NOG) shares are 27.17% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.18% or -$0.02 lower in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +29.84% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 113.82% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 15.44% and 22.15% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 25, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the NOG stock is Overweight, while earlier, Raymond James had Resumed the stock as a Strong Buy on January 07, 2021. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the NOG stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.14 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.33. The forecasts give the Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $11.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 38.11% or -1.27%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 34.20% in the current quarter to $0.63, up from the $0.5 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.88, up 33.60% from $3.1 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.38 and $1.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.56 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 47 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 18,217,216 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 191,835. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Akradi Bahram, a Director at the company, sold 130,000 shares worth $1.18 million at $9.05 per share on Dec 09. The Director had earlier sold another 130,000 NOG shares valued at $1.25 million on Dec 10. The shares were sold at $9.60 per share.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) showed bearish movement during previous trade, and ended its day with a loss of -8.62% to $1.06, after opening at $1.10. During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $1.06, while it touched its highest price for the day at $1.16. After recent trading, the company’s market cap reached $94,836,509.

Sustainable Green Team (SGTM) recently announced that its subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, had been awarded a mulch supply contract with the city of Vero Beach, Florida. The milestone contract arrived soon after the Company was awarded a mulch contract with Circle K convenience store divisions.

“We are delighted to have been awarded this new government contract opportunity, and it is due to our recent completion of the Waste Management project in central Florida,” says SGTM’s CEO and Director Tony Raynor.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN), on the other hand, is trading around $5.99 with a market cap of $83.26M, and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.44 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GNLN’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -34.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $16.58 million. This represented 53.64% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $35.76 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.08 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.90 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Dec 2020, the total assets figure advanced to $128.81 million from $128.9 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$3.76 million, significantly higher than the -$33.54 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$5.19 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 11 times at Greenlane Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 15,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 252,100 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 90.98k shares after the latest sales, with -181.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.30% with a share float percentage of 12.59M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Greenlane Holdings Inc. having a total of 71 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 0.6 million shares worth more than $1.35 million. As of Sept 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 4.62% of shares outstanding.