A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA)

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CRSA) is -0.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.10 and a high of $13.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The CRSA stock was last observed hovering at around $10.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $11.13, the stock is 6.56% and 8.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.79 million and changing 7.02% at the moment leaves the stock 9.91% off its SMA200. CRSA registered 5.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.18.

The stock witnessed a 0.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.48%, and is -0.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.84% over the week and 1.75% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 800.00. Distance from 52-week low is 22.31% and -15.10% from its 52-week high.

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

.

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA) Top Institutional Holders

59 institutions hold shares in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA), with institutional investors hold 97.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.25M, and float is at 25.00M with Short Float at 1.09%. Institutions hold 97.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Glazer Capital LLC with over 3.47 million shares valued at $34.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.89% of the CRSA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with 2.04 million shares valued at $20.43 million to account for 8.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Magnetar Financial LLC which holds 1.89 million shares representing 7.55% and valued at over $18.94 million, while Periscope Capital Inc. holds 5.92% of the shares totaling 1.48 million with a market value of $14.86 million.

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 08 at a price of $10.65 per share for a total of $53250.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.45 million shares.

Crescent Acquisition Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $10.68 per share for $53400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.45 million shares of the CRSA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $10.60 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 3,457,971 shares of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA).