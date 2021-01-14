A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Gores Holdings IV Inc. (GHIV)

Gores Holdings IV Inc. (NASDAQ: GHIV) is -4.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.30 and a high of $14.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The GHIV stock was last observed hovering at around $12.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $12.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.67% off the consensus price target high of $13.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -5.0% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.60, the stock is 3.76% and 14.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.26 million and changing -2.10% at the moment leaves the stock 20.52% off its SMA200. GHIV registered a gain of 20.57% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.60.

The stock witnessed a 12.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.00%, and is 5.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.45% over the week and 5.95% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 9.00. Distance from 52-week low is 35.48% and -12.38% from its 52-week high.

Gores Holdings IV Inc. (GHIV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gores Holdings IV Inc. (GHIV) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gores Holdings IV Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.32 with sales reaching $960M over the same period..

Gores Holdings IV Inc. (GHIV) Top Institutional Holders

81 institutions hold shares in Gores Holdings IV Inc. (GHIV), with 13.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.93% while institutional investors hold 109.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.50M, and float is at 42.50M with Short Float at 7.57%. Institutions hold 80.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Millennium Management LLC with over 2.37 million shares valued at $24.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.58% of the GHIV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Governors Lane LP with 2.16 million shares valued at $22.26 million to account for 5.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are TD Asset Management, Inc which holds 2.16 million shares representing 5.07% and valued at over $22.22 million, while Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP holds 4.98% of the shares totaling 2.11 million with a market value of $21.8 million.