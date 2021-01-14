A peek at Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY): Who has invested in It?

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) is 20.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $8.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The PRTY stock was last observed hovering at around $8.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.63% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.33% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -6.29% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.44, the stock is 13.05% and 48.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.34 million and changing -7.81% at the moment leaves the stock 200.60% off its SMA200. PRTY registered 176.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 463.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.20.

The stock witnessed a 36.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 173.53%, and is 6.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.63% over the week and 8.97% over the month.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) has around 10400 employees, a market worth around $840.79M and $1.93B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.66. Profit margin for the company is -36.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 2761.54% and -11.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.60%).

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Party City Holdco Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $667.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -557.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.70% in year-over-year returns.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Top Institutional Holders

109 institutions hold shares in Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY), with 10.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.67% while institutional investors hold 52.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 106.71M, and float is at 99.94M with Short Float at 6.59%. Institutions hold 47.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAS Investment Partners, LLC with over 12.29 million shares valued at $31.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.11% of the PRTY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 7.39 million shares valued at $19.21 million to account for 6.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.73 million shares representing 4.28% and valued at over $12.31 million, while Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. holds 2.76% of the shares totaling 3.05 million with a market value of $7.94 million.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SOSIN CLIFFORD, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SOSIN CLIFFORD bought 316,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $6.63 per share for a total of $2.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15.99 million shares.

Party City Holdco Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that SOSIN CLIFFORD (10% Owner) bought a total of 406,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $6.11 per share for $2.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15.67 million shares of the PRTY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 19, SOSIN CLIFFORD (10% Owner) acquired 1,600,000 shares at an average price of $4.00 for $6.4 million. The insider now directly holds 15,263,623 shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY).

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RH (RH) that is trading 125.24% up over the past 12 months. Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) is 21.05% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.77% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.07.