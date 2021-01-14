Check out this: Datasea Inc. (DTSS) is on the verge of a huge rally

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) is 19.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.35 and a high of $6.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The DTSS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.23%.

Currently trading at $5.61, the stock is 161.19% and 151.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 41.81 million and changing 135.82% at the moment leaves the stock 127.97% off its SMA200. DTSS registered 13.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1820 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6328.

The stock witnessed a 9.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.53%, and is 12.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.60% over the week and 8.78% over the month.

Datasea Inc. (DTSS) has around 58 employees, a market worth around $48.24M and $1.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 315.74% and -10.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.00%).

Datasea Inc. (DTSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Datasea Inc. (DTSS) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.60% this year.

Datasea Inc. (DTSS) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Datasea Inc. (DTSS), with 15M shares held by insiders accounting for 71.62% while institutional investors hold 1.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.94M, and float is at 5.94M with Short Float at 1.21%. Institutions hold 0.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HRT Financial LLC with over 22864.0 shares valued at $72021.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.11% of the DTSS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 16328.0 shares valued at $51433.0 to account for 0.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 13700.0 shares representing 0.07% and valued at over $43155.0, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 10484.0 with a market value of $33024.0.