Coty Inc. (COTY) Is Up 1.85% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) is 1.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.65 and a high of $13.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The COTY stock was last observed hovering at around $6.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -78.75% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.15, the stock is 2.94% and 15.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.61 million and changing 3.32% at the moment leaves the stock 52.84% off its SMA200. COTY registered -33.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 62.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.59.

The stock witnessed a 3.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 117.99%, and is 2.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.11% over the week and 5.72% over the month.

Coty Inc. (COTY) has around 18260 employees, a market worth around $5.63B and $4.43B in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.91. Distance from 52-week low is 169.81% and -45.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.30%).

Coty Inc. (COTY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coty Inc. (COTY) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coty Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $1.44B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -29.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -38.80% in year-over-year returns.

Coty Inc. (COTY) Top Institutional Holders

389 institutions hold shares in Coty Inc. (COTY), with 477.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 62.31% while institutional investors hold 121.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 763.90M, and float is at 288.00M with Short Float at 5.49%. Institutions hold 45.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 33.35 million shares valued at $90.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.35% of the COTY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 26.9 million shares valued at $72.63 million to account for 3.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 14.27 million shares representing 1.86% and valued at over $38.52 million, while Contrarius Investment Management Limited holds 0.98% of the shares totaling 7.48 million with a market value of $20.21 million.

Coty Inc. (COTY) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Coty Inc. (COTY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by von Bayern Anna, the company’s Chief Corp. Affairs Officer. SEC filings show that von Bayern Anna bought 22,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $7.21 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32100.0 shares.

Coty Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that von Bayern Anna (Chief Corp. Affairs Officer) bought a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $7.05 per share for $705.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10100.0 shares of the COTY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, von Bayern Anna (Chief Corp. Affairs Officer) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $7.30 for $73000.0. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Coty Inc. (COTY).

Coty Inc. (COTY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) that is trading 18.99% up over the past 12 months. The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is 10.08% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.05% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 16.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.4.