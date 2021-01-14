FinVolution Group (FINV): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:FINV Stock Is Going Next

FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) is 25.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.22 and a high of $3.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The FINV stock was last observed hovering at around $3.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $17.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.91% off the consensus price target high of $19.02 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 75.02% higher than the price target low of $13.77 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.44, the stock is 35.36% and 50.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing 2.84% at the moment leaves the stock 75.46% off its SMA200. FINV registered 26.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4094 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0975.

The stock witnessed a 59.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 69.19%, and is 25.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.31% over the week and 7.83% over the month.

FinVolution Group (FINV) has around 3883 employees, a market worth around $988.32M and $1.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.47 and Fwd P/E is 3.93. Profit margin for the company is 26.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 182.38% and 1.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.50%).

FinVolution Group (FINV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FinVolution Group (FINV) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FinVolution Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $311.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 34.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 39.50% in year-over-year returns.

FinVolution Group (FINV) Top Institutional Holders

84 institutions hold shares in FinVolution Group (FINV), with 22.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.73% while institutional investors hold 30.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 290.76M, and float is at 86.75M with Short Float at 1.18%. Institutions hold 28.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wells Fargo & Company with over 11.86 million shares valued at $21.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 69.75% of the FINV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is L1 Capital Pty Ltd with 2.71 million shares valued at $4.99 million to account for 15.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 1.64 million shares representing 9.66% and valued at over $3.02 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 9.52% of the shares totaling 1.62 million with a market value of $2.98 million.