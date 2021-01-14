Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI)

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) is 28.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.47 and a high of $5.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The AIKI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $1802.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.94% off the consensus price target high of $1802.25 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are 99.94% higher than the price target low of $1802.25 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.17, the stock is 41.78% and 76.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.98 million and changing 4.45% at the moment leaves the stock 60.79% off its SMA200. AIKI registered -7.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 25.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7400 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7291.

The stock witnessed a 72.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 86.95%, and is 7.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.58% over the week and 18.78% over the month.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) has around 3 employees, a market worth around $39.50M and $0.01M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 151.25% and -78.58% from its 52-week high.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AIkido Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $6.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -282.90% this year.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI), with 1.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.62% while institutional investors hold 13.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.99M, and float is at 32.96M with Short Float at 2.10%. Institutions hold 13.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.1 million shares valued at $62918.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.29% of the AIKI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.1 million shares valued at $62585.0 to account for 0.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS Group AG which holds 90276.0 shares representing 0.26% and valued at over $55447.0, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 0.24% of the shares totaling 83560.0 with a market value of $51322.0.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.