Pinterest Inc. (PINS) turns bearish with loss of -2.31 points

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) is 10.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.10 and a high of $75.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The PINS stock was last observed hovering at around $75.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.31% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.16% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -73.24% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $72.76, the stock is 3.86% and 8.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.73 million and changing -3.08% at the moment leaves the stock 89.48% off its SMA200. PINS registered 238.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 195.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $69.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.18.

The stock witnessed a 2.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.80%, and is 8.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.63% over the week and 4.76% over the month.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has around 2217 employees, a market worth around $44.66B and $1.39B in sales. Fwd P/E is 112.28. Profit margin for the company is -26.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 620.40% and -3.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-68.70%).

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pinterest Inc. (PINS) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pinterest Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.32 with sales reaching $643.2M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 42.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 60.80% in year-over-year returns.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Top Institutional Holders

763 institutions hold shares in Pinterest Inc. (PINS), with 3.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.59% while institutional investors hold 72.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 603.49M, and float is at 507.76M with Short Float at 2.70%. Institutions hold 72.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 40.44 million shares valued at $1.68 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.92% of the PINS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 23.69 million shares valued at $983.48 million to account for 4.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Flossbach von Storch AG which holds 17.03 million shares representing 3.33% and valued at over $706.92 million, while Melvin Capital Management LP holds 2.35% of the shares totaling 12.02 million with a market value of $499.04 million.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Insider Activity

A total of 354 insider transactions have happened at Pinterest Inc. (PINS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 254 and purchases happening 100 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Silbermann Benjamin, the company’s Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F. SEC filings show that Silbermann Benjamin sold 105,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 07 at a price of $70.19 per share for a total of $7.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Pinterest Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that Silbermann Benjamin (Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F) sold a total of 105,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $67.11 per share for $7.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the PINS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, Silbermann Benjamin (Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F) disposed off 105,000 shares at an average price of $68.18 for $7.16 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Pinterest Inc. (PINS).