Positives for vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) as stock gains in recent trading

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) is 21.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.44 and a high of $4.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The VTVT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $6.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.87% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 62.33% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.26, the stock is 5.93% and 12.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.74 million and changing 9.18% at the moment leaves the stock 3.44% off its SMA200. VTVT registered 11.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1385 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0593.

The stock witnessed a -27.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.89%, and is 14.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.09% over the week and 8.97% over the month.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) has around 26 employees, a market worth around $163.04M and $0.02M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 56.94% and -52.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (49.00%).

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $1.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -39.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23,471.40% in year-over-year returns.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) Top Institutional Holders

54 institutions hold shares in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT), with 36.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 72.38% while institutional investors hold 29.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.24M, and float is at 14.03M with Short Float at 27.19%. Institutions hold 8.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Frazier Management LLC with over 1.06 million shares valued at $1.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.09% of the VTVT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.71 million shares valued at $1.25 million to account for 1.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Two Sigma Investments, LP which holds 0.5 million shares representing 0.99% and valued at over $0.89 million, while Two Sigma Advisers, LP holds 0.94% of the shares totaling 0.48 million with a market value of $0.85 million.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PERELMAN RONALD O, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that PERELMAN RONALD O bought 625,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $1.60 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36.61 million shares.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that PERELMAN RONALD O (10% Owner) bought a total of 625,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $1.60 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35.98 million shares of the VTVT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, PERELMAN RONALD O (10% Owner) acquired 625,000 shares at an average price of $1.60 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 35,356,212 shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT).