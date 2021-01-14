Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Analysis & Forecast for January 2021

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) is 32.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.67 and a high of $8.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The TELL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $1.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -1600.0% lower than the price target low of $0.10 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.70, the stock is 26.02% and 32.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.1 million and changing 11.84% at the moment leaves the stock 52.11% off its SMA200. TELL registered -76.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4112 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0538.

The stock witnessed a 30.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 89.92%, and is 29.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.72% over the week and 8.02% over the month.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) has around 176 employees, a market worth around $527.58M and $37.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 155.10% and -80.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.60%).

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tellurian Inc. (TELL) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tellurian Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $13.24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 47.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 44.90% in year-over-year returns.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Top Institutional Holders

151 institutions hold shares in Tellurian Inc. (TELL), with 147.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.75% while institutional investors hold 21.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 291.41M, and float is at 182.55M with Short Float at 16.30%. Institutions hold 11.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.49 million shares valued at $7.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.87% of the TELL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.49 million shares valued at $5.17 million to account for 1.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citadel Advisors LLC which holds 2.39 million shares representing 0.72% and valued at over $1.91 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.68% of the shares totaling 2.25 million with a market value of $1.8 million.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Tellurian Inc. (TELL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TOTAL Delaware, Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that TOTAL Delaware, Inc. sold 87,401 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 30 at a price of $0.97 per share for a total of $84648.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44.92 million shares.

Tellurian Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 29 that TOTAL Delaware, Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 84,511 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 29 and was made at $0.99 per share for $83362.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45.01 million shares of the TELL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 24, KESSLER DIANA DERYCZ (Director) disposed off 524 shares at an average price of $1.05 for $551.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Tellurian Inc. (TELL).

Tellurian Inc. (TELL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI) that is trading 10.99% up over the past 12 months. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is -44.81% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.35% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 29.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.71.